Troopers Find 211 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stops

Two people are in custody and facing drug charges after Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops Monday.

The Patrol says at around 5:40 p.m. a trooper observed a Hyundai Santa Fe fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and a search of the vehicle revealed 116 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, 26, of Renton, Washington, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.

Then at approximately 6:20 p.m. another trooper observed a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of clandestine activity.

Troopers then performed a search of the vehicle and found 95 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Patricia Jolly, 57, of Pearl, Mississippi was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. Jolly was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.