class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467648 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Troopers Locate Five LBs of Cocaine in I-80 Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Troopers Locate Five LBs of Cocaine in I-80 Traffic Stop
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Stuart.

JUNE 16, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Nebraska State Troopers have seized approximately five pounds of cocaine and arrested a New York woman following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Buick Enclave speeding at mile marker 243 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately five pounds of cocaine hidden inside a backpack, which was stored inside a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Amanda Stuart, 40, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Stuart was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

Bond for Stuart was set at 10% of $250,000 in Dawson County Court. She is scheduled for preliminary hearing on June 23, 2020 at 11:30am.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: