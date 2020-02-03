class="post-template-default single single-post postid-437805 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Troopers Seize 126 Pounds of Marijuana in Two Weekend Traffic Stops

BY Media Release | February 3, 2020
Courtesy NSP

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized 126 pounds of marijuana during events over the weekend.

On Friday night, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in North Platte. The trooper detected criminal activity and a NSP K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

Courtesy NSP

A search of the vehicle revealed 69 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags in the vehicle. The driver, 56-year-old Calvin Simmons of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

On Sunday afternoon, a trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 48 near Sidney. During the traffic stop, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Courtesy NSP

A search of the vehicle revealed 57 pounds of marijuana concealed inside suitcases. The driver, 46-year-old Johnathan Neely of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

