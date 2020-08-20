class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480290 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Troopers working to return abandoned Military Vehicle

BY Nebraska State Patrol | August 20, 2020
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. This military bridge-laying vehicle was found abandoned on it's trailer on Interstate 80 near the Overton interchange on Thursday August 20, 2020.

 The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to make sure a large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.

This morning, a trooper was made aware that the vehicle, which is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton. The trooper found the vehicle and noticed markings which identified that it belongs to the South Dakota National Guard. NSP has since learned that the trailer was abandoned sometime yesterday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the Guard.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, had been returning to South Dakota after a training mission in California. NSP is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return the vehicle to South Dakota, as well as locate the driver who abandoned the trailer and military vehicle.

