Tuition Rising Slightly for Border State, Non-Resident Students at WNCC in 2021-22

Tuition rates would rise for some students at the three campuses of Western Nebraska Community College next fall, but not for the majority of those attending.

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors this week approved a change in rates for students from bordering states and non-resident students, but not for those living in Nebraska.

WNCC Vice President of Administrative Services Lynne Koski tells KNEB News resident tuition would remain at $106.50 per credit hour for the 2021-22 school year, while students from Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota would see their rate by $2.00 to $109.50. Non-resident rates would also go up slightly, from the current $107.50 to $110.50, and High School Partnership classes would cost $55.25, up $2.00.

Koski says there would be no changes to per-semester room rates and per-credit hour fees for students, but there would be about a three percent increase in two of the three meal plans. The 14-meal plan would go up by $64.00, and the 19-meal plan would increase $69.00.