Twig Pendant Jewelry Workshop at the Alliance Public Library

The Alliance Public Library will host a jewelry workshop on Thursday, February 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants will create a Door 44 Studio Twig Pendant using copper wire and glass beads. The class will feature basic wire wrapping techniques; no prior experience is necessary to attend.

The workshop is open to ages 16 and up. Space is limited to 10 participants with a registration deadline of February 13, and a five dollar materials fee is due at the beginning of the class. For more information or to register, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.