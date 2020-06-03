Twin City Roofing presents $16,100 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska

Twin City Roofing presented a $16,100 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.

Terry and Paula Schank, owners of the business, wanted to take the devastating hailstorms that hit the communities last summer, and turn the devastation into something positive for our communities.

Twin City Roofing pledged to donate $100 to United Way of Western Nebraska from each roofing job they received from the storms.

This is their third donation from this pledge, which started October 1, 2019 and will continue until October 1, 2020. To date they have donated $26,200 to United Way.

With the added implications from the COVID-19 pandemic on families in our communities, United Way Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News these dollars will make an even bigger impact this year for so many local programs serving families in our communities who struggle to meet basic needs. Black says it will also provide more opportunities for United Way to carry out community impact projects focusing on food insecurity and homelessness in our communities.