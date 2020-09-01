class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482564 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Twin City Roofing Presents $21,200 Donation to United Way of Western Nebraska

BY Media Release/Dave Strang | September 1, 2020
Pictured- l to r: Paula Schank (Twin City Roofing), Doug Couse (UW Board President), Steph Black (United Way), Jason Rogers (UW Board member), Terry Schank (Twin City Roofing) (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Twin City Roofing presented a $21,200 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska.

Terry and Paula Schank, owners of the business, wanted to take the
devastating hailstorms that hit the communities late last summer, and turn the devastation into something positive for our communities.

Twin City Roofing pledged to donate $100 to United Way of Western Nebraska from each roofing job they do from these storms. Their pledge started October 1 st , 2019 and will continue until October 1 st , 2020. This is their fourth donation from this pledge, and to date they have now donated $47,400.

United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News that with the added implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on families in our communities, these dollars will make an even bigger impact for so many local programs serving families in our communities who struggle to meet basic needs as well as provide more opportunities for United Way to carry out community impact projects focusing on food insecurity and homelessness in our communities.

 

