Twin City Roofing presents $5,200 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska

BY Dave Strang | November 13, 2019
Pictured- l to r – Steph Black (United Way), Terry Schank and Crystal Palser (Twin City Roofing)

Twin City Roofing presented a $5,200 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska.

Terry and Paula Schank, owners of the business, wanted to take the devastating hailstorms that hit the communities this summer, and turn the devastation into something positive for our communities.

Starting October 1 st , 2019 until October 1 st , 2020, Twin City Roofing will be donating $100 to United Way of Western Nebraska from each roofing job they do from these storms. These dollars will make a huge impact for so many local programs serving families in our communities who struggle to meet basic needs as well as provide more opportunities for United Way to carry out community impact projects focusing on food insecurity and homelessness in our communities.

