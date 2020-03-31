Two Additional COVID-19 Cases in Scotts Bluff County

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department confirmed two people residing in Scotts Bluff County, presumed positive yesterday, are confirmed positive for COVID-19. A female in her 50s and a male in his 70s are close contacts to the first positive case in the county. They continue to recover through self-isolation at home.

There are no additional community exposure locations. The family was very thorough in putting the list together to include their community locations. This list was published yesterday, March 30, 2020.

“We want to commend the family for being so cooperative throughout the investigation process and following public health recommendations,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

Any essential critical workers, especially healthcare workers, that were at the identified community locations at the date/time previously listed, need to follow guidance from their immediate supervisor, employer, or facility.

This brings the total count in the Panhandle to four cases, three in Scotts Bluff County and one in Kimball County.

The presence of COVID-19 in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth

Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm

Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others

People are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC. It is very important that those individuals and their families observe strict isolation practices.

Regional West asks anyone in the area who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath to call before going to any healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at:

Scotts Bluff County Health Department: 308-630-1580

Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Important updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .