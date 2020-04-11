Two Additional COVID-19 Positive Test Results in the Panhandle

Unified Command confirms a second positive for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County, the case is a female in her 60s and she has been isolating in her home since April 3.

A Scotts Bluff County male in his 40s has also tested positive and he has been isolating in his home since April 9. This case is travel related.

Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

“We strongly advise people to not visit or host people that do not live with you over this holiday weekend. Use virtual or phone options to connect this year,” said Kim Engel, Director, Panhandle Public Health District.

Testing Results March 2-April 11, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 447

Positive: 26

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 2 cases

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Scotts Bluff County: 13 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .