Two Additional COVID-Related Deaths in Dawes County Brings Panhandle Total to 14

Two additional COVID-related deaths in Dawes County have been reported. A male in his 70s and a male in his 80s, bring the total deaths in the Panhandle to 14.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of these two gentlemen. We must take all increased safety measures to protect our most vulnerable populations,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

The Panhandle COVID dashboard is updated weekdays at 4:30 pm MT and available at www.pphd.org. For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.