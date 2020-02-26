Two Additional Suspects Charged in October 2019 Shooting Incident

Two more people are facing felony charges related to a 2019 investigation into a shooting incident involving an occupied vehicle and an inhabited house last October.

18-year-old Isiah Moore of Gering and 21-year-old Alex Grijalva of Scottsbluff have each been charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony and attempted kidnapping, all felonies.

A 17-year-old Gering teen made an initial court appearance this week on the exact same charges with the same details as in the two new cases, and the arrest affidavits for all three have been sealed due to an on-going investigation.

The teen is currently charged as an adult but KNEB News is withholding his name in expectation of a request to move his case into Juvenile Court. Bond in that case is set at $500,000 with a 10% provision, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Moore and Grijalva were scheduled to make their first appearances on the charges Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court