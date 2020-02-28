Two Bodies Found in Scottsbluff Storage Unit

Authorities have confirmed that the bodies of two people were discovered Friday morning at a self-storage unit just west of Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said the discovery was made shortly before 8:30 a.m. by the owner of the facility, Jerry Gealy, who is the father of 29-year-old Beau Gealy, who was reported missing last weekend and last seen in Scottsbluff Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Earlier this week, local law enforcement had said they had reason to believe the disappearance of Beau may have been connected to the disappearance of 18-year-old Maci Baily, who was also last seen in Scottsbluff that same day last week.

A Ford F-150 Crew Cab pickup truck with the Nebraska commercial truck license plate 21-491P, which belonged to Beau Gealy, was towed from the scene to be examined by investigators for evidence in the case.

Overman says further details related to the discovery will be released when available and appropriate.