Two Bridgeport Residents Arrested in Child Abuse Case

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of child abuse in Morrill County.

24-year-old Brooke Stuart of Bridgeport was arrested Mar. 8 for child abuse and 3rd degree assault, and one week later, 21-year-old Juan Sanchez, also of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse.

The incident was first reported to the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office in February, and the Nebraska State Patrol was requested to investigate. The three-year-old victim suffered multiple injuries, including bruising, swelling, and lacerations.

The investigation remains ongoing.