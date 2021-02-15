Two City Manager Candidates in Alliance This Week

City leaders in Alliance to host two candidates interested in filling the City Manager position in the community.

Jeff Hecksel of Hood River, Oregon and James Thomas of Claremont, Oklahoma are scheduled to be in Alliance Thursday for interviews with the city council, meeting department heads and touring the city.

Hecksel has been Administrator for Hood River County for more than four years, and has nearly 19 years in other city management positions, including in Colorado.

Thomas has been Claremore City Manager since 2012, and has another nine years experience as a town manager in communities in the northeastern US.

Alliance officials have told KNEB News a public meet and greet, usually a standard of such visits, is being set aside for now due to concerns about the pandemic.