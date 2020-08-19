Two COVID-19 Cases Identified on WNCC Scottsbluff Campus

Western Nebraska Community College was notified Tuesday afternoon from Panhandle Public Health District that two individuals on the Scottsbluff Campus tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are safe, and being quarantined.

PPHD determined that no exposure occurred on the Scottsbluff Campus.

WNCC will continue to cooperate with PPHD and monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. Facial coverings are required while on all three WNCC campuses and the college encourages all to wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

At this time, WNCC asks all students, faculty, staff, and community members to self-monitor for COVID-19 related symptoms and stay off campus if they are feeling ill.