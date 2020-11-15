Two Injured in Sunday Crash on East Edge of Scottsbluff

Authorities say two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at a major intersection on the east edge of Scottsbluff Sunday afternoon.

According to Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Dominick Peterson, officers were called to a roll-over accident at the intersection of Hwy 26 and East Overland Drive shortly before 4:15 p.m., where a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by 35-year-old Carl Sell of Bayard had collided with a black 2006 F-150 driven by 26-year-old Kayellen Haug of Gering.

Investigators say Sell’s vehicle was traveling south on Hwy 26 and had a red light while approaching the East Overland intersection, colliding with Haug’s pickup, which was westbound coming off Highland Road, causing it to roll onto its top in the east bound lane of East Overland Drive.

Haug’s minor child, 1 year of age, was also in the vehicle and properly restrained in the back seat and sustained no injuries. Haug was not wearing her seat belt and received non-life threatening injuries. Sell was wearing his seat belt and received minor injuries.

Haug and her minor child were transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center. Sell was cited for Traffic Signal Violation, Texting While Driving and Careless Driving.