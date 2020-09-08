Two McCook employees died at wastewater treatment plant

The McCook Police Department is investigating a weekend workplace accident at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to a news release from the City office, police officers responded to the treatment plant around 12:17pm Sunday for a welfare check after one of the employees did not return home after a routine check of the facilities. They later discovered two deceased victims inside the sludge pumphouse.

The bodies were identified as 65-year-old Larry Dicke and 43-year-old Kenneth Keslin, both are City of McCook employees.

Due to toxic gasses and hazardous materials inside the facility, McCook Fire and Rescue and the Red Willow Rural Western Rural Fire Department Hazardous Material Team were dispatched to the scene for the recovery of the deceased employees.