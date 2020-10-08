class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Two More COVID-Related Deaths in Panhandle Reported

BY PCUC | October 8, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Two More COVID-Related Deaths in Panhandle Reported

Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Scotts Bluff County, both are females, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

“We share our deepest sympathies with their families and must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

Unified Command confirms 62 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, October 5. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 8
County Cases Exposure Type
Box Butte 1 Close Contact
Cheyenne 1 Close Contact
Dawes 1 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact
Scotts Bluff 1 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Unknown
Sheridan 1 Close Contact
Sheridan 1 Community Spread

Adults: 54
County Cases Exposure Type
Box Butte 3 Close Contact
Box Butte 5 Community Spread
Box Butte 3 Unknown
Cheyenne 1 Close Contact
Cheyenne 2 Community Spread
Dawes 7 Close Contact
Dawes 7 Community Spread
Garden 1 Unknown
Kimball 1 Close Contact
Kimball 5 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact
Scotts Bluff 13 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Unknown
Sheridan 2 Community Spread
Sheridan 1 Unknown
Sioux 1 Community Spread

Unified Command confirms 26 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 26
County Total
Box Butte 8
Cheyenne 2
Dawes 3
Garden 1
Grant 1
Kimball 2
Scotts Bluff 7
Sheridan 2

 

Panhandle Unified Command has shared Halloween guidelines for low, medium, and high risk activities. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween this year and keep your family, friends, and community safe.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: