Two More COVID-Related Deaths in Panhandle Reported

Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Scotts Bluff County, both are females, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

“We share our deepest sympathies with their families and must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

Unified Command confirms 62 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, October 5. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 8 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 1 Close Contact Cheyenne 1 Close Contact Dawes 1 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 1 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Unknown Sheridan 1 Close Contact Sheridan 1 Community Spread

Adults: 54 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 3 Close Contact Box Butte 5 Community Spread Box Butte 3 Unknown Cheyenne 1 Close Contact Cheyenne 2 Community Spread Dawes 7 Close Contact Dawes 7 Community Spread Garden 1 Unknown Kimball 1 Close Contact Kimball 5 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 13 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Unknown Sheridan 2 Community Spread Sheridan 1 Unknown Sioux 1 Community Spread

Unified Command confirms 26 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 26 County Total Box Butte 8 Cheyenne 2 Dawes 3 Garden 1 Grant 1 Kimball 2 Scotts Bluff 7 Sheridan 2

Panhandle Unified Command has shared Halloween guidelines for low, medium, and high risk activities. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween this year and keep your family, friends, and community safe.