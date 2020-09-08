Two New Business Projects for Scottsbluff Under Consideration.

Two new business projects that would seek Tax Increment Financing are being proposed for the city of Scottsbluff.

Last week, the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority considered the plans for a new car wash and a new laundromat in the western part of the city.

Yolo Properties is seeking to build a new car wash on one acre just west of the Viaero Wireless store on Avenue I at a total cost of $3.4 million, with a TIF request of $300,000. Construction would be slated to begin this fall, with completion sometime in the spring of 2021.

MTL Commodity seeks to build a new laundromat on the vacant lot on Dineen Avenue north of Kelly’s Liquor Cabinet at a cost of approximately $385,000, with just over $92,500 in TIF financing. Construction on that project would also begin this fall, with completion anticipated early next year.

The CRA gave preliminary approval of the projects and the associated TIF cost-benefit analysis, and both will now go before the city’s Planning Commission before they would be considered by the City Council for final approval.