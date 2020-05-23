Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Scotts Bluff County

Unified Command confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A male in his 30’s contracted through community spread. A male in his 60’s was also confirmed and the investigation is underway.

Two Scotts Bluff County males were confirmed positive and announced on May 21st; the male in his 70’s was travel-related and the male is his 40’s contracted through community spread.

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.

Two more recoveries, one in Scotts Bluff County and one in Cheyenne County, have also been updated.

March 2-May 22, 2020

Positive: 91

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 66

Active cases: 25

Box Butte County: 1 case (recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Kimball County: 10 Cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 10 Cases (5 active, 5 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 59 Cases (19 active, 40 recovered)