Two New COVID-19 Cases in Scotts Bluff County, Panhandle Total Positive Count to 47

BY Unified Command | April 28, 2020
Unified Command confirms two new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A female in her 40’s and a male in his teens are close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-April 28, 2020

Positive: 47

Recovered: 30

  • Box Butte County: 1 case
  • Cheyenne County: 6 cases
    • Four have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Kimball County: 10 Cases
    • Ten have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Morrill County: 1 Case
  • Scotts Bluff County: 29 Cases
    • 16 have recovered and are out of isolation
