Two New COVID-19 Cases in Scotts Bluff County, Panhandle Total Positive Count to 47

Unified Command confirms two new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A female in her 40’s and a male in his teens are close contacts of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
March 2-April 28, 2020
Positive: 47
Recovered: 30
- Box Butte County: 1 case
- Cheyenne County: 6 cases
- Four have recovered and are out of isolation
- Kimball County: 10 Cases
- Ten have recovered and are out of isolation
- Morrill County: 1 Case
- Scotts Bluff County: 29 Cases
- 16 have recovered and are out of isolation