U.S. Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Response Package

The U.S. Senate today passed a supplemental funding package to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus by a vote of 96 to 1.

After voting in favor of the package, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer issued the following statement.

“This package will provide necessary resources to combat the spread of coronavirus. It will help develop a vaccine, support state and local governments, and assist our community health centers. I am so proud of the Nebraskans who are responding to this crisis through the great work at UNMC, Nebraska Medicine, and Camp Ashland.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse also issued the following statement after voting for the funding.

“We need to make sure local, state, and federal health officials have the resources they need to fight coronavirus. We ought to be smart about keeping our communities healthy. The team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit has a lot to teach hospitals around the country. This funding is important but it’s not a substitute for the wisdom our moms taught us: wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, and – if you’re sick – skip the potluck.”

The package contains $8.3 billion in total funding, including:

– $3.1 billion for the research and development of vaccines and hospital and health system preparedness

– $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

– $950 million to support state and local governments

– $61 million to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

– $836 million to NIH to assist the research of treatments and assist in training the workforce

– $100 million to community health centers

– $250 million to the Economic Support Fund

– $435 million to the State Department for global health programs

– $300 million for the CDC’s global health efforts

– $300 million in humanitarian aid in countries where the disease is spreading