U Text U Drive U Pay Grant Results

The Scottsbluff Police Department Announces the results of the U Text U Drive U Pay grant the was funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
Six Scottsbluff Police Officers worked 65 hours of overtime while participating in the grant. There were a total of 93 contacts made.
Texting while driving is a traffic offense that is subject to secondary enforcement. This means that an officer must stop a driver for a primary traffic offense such as speeding or failing to stop at a stop sign in order to address the texting violation. There was one citation issued for texting while driving.
- No Valid Registration 31 citations
- No Insurance 10 citations
- No Seat Belt eight citations
- Speeding seven citations
- No Operator’s License seven citations
- Driving Under Suspension six citations
- Arrest warrants served five
- Drug possession four arrests
- DUI Alcohol arrests two,
- Open Container of Alcohol citation two
- Drug Paraphernalia two arrests
- Felony arrests two
- DUI Drugs arrests one
- Drug Recognition evaluations one
- Fictitious License Plates one citation
- Driving left of center citation one
- Trespassing one arrest
- Protection Order Violation one arrest
- 61 warnings were issued for various traffic violations