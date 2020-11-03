class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

U Text U Drive U Pay Grant Results

BY Media Release | November 3, 2020
The Scottsbluff Police Department Announces the results of the U Text U Drive U Pay grant the was funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Six Scottsbluff Police Officers worked 65 hours of overtime while participating in the grant. There were a total of 93 contacts made.

Texting while driving is a traffic offense that is subject to secondary enforcement. This means that an officer must stop a driver for a primary traffic offense such as speeding or failing to stop at a stop sign in order to address the texting violation. There was one citation issued for texting while driving.

  • No Valid Registration 31 citations
  • No Insurance 10 citations
  • No Seat Belt eight citations
  • Speeding seven citations
  • No Operator’s License seven citations
  • Driving Under Suspension six citations
  • Arrest warrants served five
  • Drug possession four arrests
  • DUI Alcohol arrests two,
  • Open Container of Alcohol citation two
  • Drug Paraphernalia two arrests
  •   Felony arrests two
  • DUI Drugs arrests one
  • Drug Recognition evaluations one
  • Fictitious License Plates one citation
  • Driving left of center citation one
  • Trespassing one arrest
  • Protection Order Violation one arrest
  • 61 warnings were issued for various traffic violations
