U Text U Drive U Pay Grant Results

The Scottsbluff Police Department Announces the results of the U Text U Drive U Pay grant the was funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Six Scottsbluff Police Officers worked 65 hours of overtime while participating in the grant. There were a total of 93 contacts made.

Texting while driving is a traffic offense that is subject to secondary enforcement. This means that an officer must stop a driver for a primary traffic offense such as speeding or failing to stop at a stop sign in order to address the texting violation. There was one citation issued for texting while driving.