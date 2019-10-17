‘Ugly, unkind’ student lists surface at Scottsbluff schools

Following reports of inappropriate lists of students surfacing at Gering High School, similar incidents have occurred at both Scottsbluff High and Bluffs Middle School.

According to a release from SBPS Director of Communications Melissa Price, parents have been sent notification of the situation.

The message states “Over the past twenty-four hours, we have had three examples of students writing and circulating ugly and unkind lists of classmates. As you may have seen in the media, this began in a nearby school district yesterday and students at both our high school and our middle school have apparently begun to imitate the idea.

Scottsbluff Police and our own security team have already identified suspected writers of the lists. None of them presents a credible threat but all are being taken seriously. Students who conduct themselves in this manner will receive serious consequences and parents of students whose names are on the list will be contacted.

There is no reason for families to have a heightened concern for their students’ safety. “