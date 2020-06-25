Unified Command Announces 12 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday Evening

Unified Command confirms twelve more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:

County Demographics Exposure Type Kimball Female in her 50s Unknown Morrill Female in her 20s Close Contact Morrill Female in her 40s Community Spread Morrill Males in his 30s Community Spread Morrill Male in his 50s Community Spread Morrill Male in his 50s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Travel-Related Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 60s Close Contact Sioux Male in his teens Close Contact Sioux Male in his teens Close Contact

Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

One case has been deemed recovered in Morrill County bringing the total recoveries to 166.

March 2-June 25, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 5,123

Positive: 267



Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%

Recovered: 166

Active Cases: 98

Active Hospitalizations: 6

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 32

Deaths: 3

Banner County: 1 case (recovered) Box Butte County: 3 cases (recovered) Cheyenne County: 19 cases (7 active, 12 recovered) Dawes County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered) Garden County: 4 cases (recovered) Kimball County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered) Morrill County: 19 cases (8 active, 11 recovered) Scotts Bluff County: 203 cases (76 active, 124 recovered, 3 deaths) Sioux County: 5 cases (active)



Governor Ricketts also announced today the Community Cares Program that will provide direct assistance in Nebraska to charitable and provider organizations who have experienced loss or increase in expenses. Three different grant opportunities will be provided for non-profits, behavioral health authorities and entities, childcare providers, licensed exempt subsidies, and centers of worship.

Information, guidelines and application information will be posted on DHHS website: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/covid-19-community-cares.aspx.

COVID-19 testing is available at Community Action Health Center: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am-8am. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic or close contact to a positive case. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq.