Unified Command Announces 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Unified Command confirms thirteen more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle since last Friday’s report:

County Demographics Exposure Type Box Butte Male in his 20s Unknown Box Butte Male in his 40s Community Spread Box Butte Male in his 60s Community Spread Kimball Male in his 50s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 70s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male under 10 Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 30s Community Spread Scotts Bluff 5 – Males in their 50s Close Contact

The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Ten new recoveries: one in Deuel County and nine in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 308.

March 2-July 20, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 6,745

Positive: 387

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.6%

Recovered: 308

Active Cases: 74

Active Hospitalizations: 1

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 38

Deaths: 5