Unified Command Announces 260 New Cases; 3 New Deaths During Monday Update

On Monday afternoon, Unified Command announced 260 new cases of COVID 19 in the region and three additional deaths.
The deaths include a Sheridan County woman in her 80’s, a Dawes County woman in her 80’s and a Dawes County woman in in her 90’s.
The new cases include:
- Box Butte County – 33
- Cheyenne County- 37
- Dawes County- 11
- Deuel County- 5
- Garden County- 2
- Grant County- 2
- Kimball County-9
- Morrill County- 11
- Scotts Bluff County- 133
- Sheridan County-1
- Sioux County-1
Through Monday afternoon the Panhandle has seen 6,527 total cases, 4,206 recoveries, 82 deaths; leaving 2,239 cases and 60 active hospitalizations.
Additionally, the Panhandle risk dial moved down to the border of the high/ severe category, but remained in the red.