Unified Command Announces 260 New Cases; 3 New Deaths During Monday Update

On Monday afternoon, Unified Command announced 260 new cases of COVID 19 in the region and three additional deaths.

The deaths include a Sheridan County woman in her 80’s, a Dawes County woman in her 80’s and a Dawes County woman in in her 90’s.

The new cases include:

Box Butte County – 33

Cheyenne County- 37

Dawes County- 11

Deuel County- 5

Garden County- 2

Grant County- 2

Kimball County-9

Morrill County- 11

Scotts Bluff County- 133

Sheridan County-1

Sioux County-1

Through Monday afternoon the Panhandle has seen 6,527 total cases, 4,206 recoveries, 82 deaths; leaving 2,239 cases and 60 active hospitalizations.

Additionally, the Panhandle risk dial moved down to the border of the high/ severe category, but remained in the red.