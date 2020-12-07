class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501078 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Announces 260 New Cases; 3 New Deaths During Monday Update

BY Ryan Murphy | December 7, 2020
On Monday afternoon, Unified Command announced 260 new cases of COVID 19 in the region and three additional deaths.

The deaths include a Sheridan County woman in her 80’s, a Dawes County woman in her 80’s and a Dawes County woman in in her 90’s.

The new cases include:

  • Box Butte County – 33
  • Cheyenne County- 37
  • Dawes County- 11
  • Deuel County- 5
  • Garden County- 2
  • Grant County- 2
  • Kimball County-9
  • Morrill County- 11
  • Scotts Bluff County- 133
  • Sheridan County-1
  • Sioux County-1

Through Monday afternoon the Panhandle has seen 6,527 total cases, 4,206 recoveries, 82 deaths; leaving 2,239 cases and 60 active hospitalizations.

Additionally, the Panhandle risk dial moved down to the border of the high/ severe category, but remained in the red.

