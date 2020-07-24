Unified Command Announces 6th COVID-19 Related Death

On Friday afternoon Unified Command confirmed the sixth COVID-19 related death in the Nebraska Panhandle.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy in the passing of a Scotts Bluff County female in her 70’s with underlying health conditions. We must continue all increased prevention to guard our most vulnerable populations,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.
Her death is the sixth in the Panhandle due to COVID-19. Unified Command confirms seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Cheyenne
|Female in her 50s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Male in his 70s
|Travel
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 40s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 50s
|Travel
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 30s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 50s
|Community Spread
The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
One new recovery in Scotts Bluff County brings the total recoveries to 326.
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Testnebraska.com
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street(Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
- Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
- Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
- Testnebraska.com
- This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.
- Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-July 24, 2020
Total Tests Conducted: 7,186
Positive: 411
Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.7%
Recovered: 326
Active Cases: 79
Active Hospitalizations: 3
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 41
Deaths: 6
- Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
- Box Butte County: 9 cases (5 active, 4 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 25 cases (3 active, 22 recovered)
- Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 17 cases (2 active, 15 recovered)
- Morrill County: 57 cases (5 active, 52 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 277 cases (63 active, 208 recovered, 6 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)