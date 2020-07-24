class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475316 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Announces 6th COVID-19 Related Death

BY Unified Command | July 24, 2020
On Friday afternoon Unified Command confirmed the sixth COVID-19 related death in the Nebraska Panhandle.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy in the passing of a Scotts Bluff County female in her 70’s with underlying health conditions. We must continue all increased prevention to guard our most vulnerable populations,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

Her death is the sixth in the Panhandle due to COVID-19. Unified Command confirms seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:

 

County Demographics Exposure Type
Cheyenne Female in her 50s Community Spread
Morrill Male in his 70s Travel
Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Community Spread
Scotts Bluff Female in her 50s Travel
Scotts Bluff Male in his 30s Community Spread
Scotts Bluff Male in his 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 50s Community Spread

 

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

One new recovery in Scotts Bluff County brings the total recoveries to 326.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

  • Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
  • Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
  • Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
    • Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
  • Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
    • Testnebraska.com
    • This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.
  • Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!
  • Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

 

March 2-July 24, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,186

Positive: 411

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.7%

Recovered: 326

Active Cases: 79

Active Hospitalizations:  3

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 6

  • Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
  • Box Butte County: 9 cases (5 active, 4 recovered)
  • Cheyenne County: 25 cases (3 active, 22 recovered)
  • Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
  • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Kimball County: 17 cases (2 active, 15 recovered)
  • Morrill County: 57 cases (5 active, 52 recovered)
  • Scotts Bluff County: 277 cases (63 active, 208 recovered, 6 deaths)
  • Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered)
  • Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)

 

 

