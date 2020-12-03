Unified Command Announcing 12 New COVID Deaths; 283 New Cases Since Monday

Unified Command has announced another dozen COVID related deaths in the Panhandle and an additional 283 new cases since last reporting.

The deaths include a Box Butte County woman in her 50’s, a Dawes County woman in her 80’s, a Dawes County woman in her 90’s, a Dawes County man in his 90’s, a Cheyenne County woman in her 70’s, three Scotts Bluff County men in their 60’s, two Scotts Bluff County men in their 90’s, one Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90’s, and one Sheridan County woman in her 60’s.

Additionally, fifteen additional deaths are pending verification. Through Thursday afternoon the Panhandle has seen 79 total deaths from COVID-19.

The new cases include 25 in Box Butte County, 34 in Cheyenne County, 9 in Dawes County, 9 in Deuel County, 5 in Garden County, 2 in Grant County, 23 in Kimball County, 15 in Morrill County, 155 in Scotts Bluff County, 4 in Sheridan, 1 in Sioux, 1 under investigation and 0 in Banner County.

Through Thursday afternoon the Panhandle has 2,235 active cases, 3,958 recoveries, 66 active hospitalizations, with just over 27,000 tests administered.

“We share our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents. We wish you peace and comfort especially during this holiday season,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Changes have been made on the quarantine requirements allowing two additional options.

The Governor’s Directed Health Measure determines and establishes the quarantine options in Nebraska. A 14-day quarantine timeframe is still recommended due to the incubation period of COVID (2-14 days).

The following options may be chosen for close contacts:

On day 10 without testing and no symptoms With this strategy, transmission risk is estimated at 1%-10%.

On day 7 after receiving a negative test and no symptoms Testing may be collected within 48 hours before the 7 th day. Quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than day 7. With this strategy, transmission risk is estimated at 5%-12%.



If either of these options are chosen, symptom monitoring and masking through the full 14 days is still required.