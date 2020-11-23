Unified Command Announcing 393 New COVID Cases Monday

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle continues to grow at exponential rates as the pandemic surges further into November.

Unified Command announcing on Monday afternoon that since Thursday’s briefing there have been 393 new cases, and the risk dial remained in the Severe, red category.

The number of new cases by county include:

Box Butte- 35

Cheyenne- 35

Dawes- 22

Deuel- 3

Garden – 2

Grant- 2

Kimball- 6

Morrill- 23

Scotts Bluff- 245

Sheridan- 17

Sioux- 1

Under Investigation- 2

Additionally, two new deaths were confirmed; a Cheyenne County woman in her 70’s and a Kimball County woman in her 90’s.

Through Monday afternoon there are 2,493 active cases in the Panhandle, 75 active hospitalizations; 49 deaths; and 2,930 recoveries.