Unified Command Announcing 534 New COVID Cases Since Thursday

Unified Command confirms 534 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle and 159 recoveries since last reporting on Thursday, October 29. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.
|Exposure Type
|Community
|18%
|Close Contact
|26%
|Travel
|0%
|Under Investigation
|55%
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- 212 East 24th Street, former Kiddie Kampus pre-school building.
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Tuesdays & Fridays, 1pm-4pm; Call 308-630-2100 for other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients.
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm
- For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-November 2, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 20,349
- Positive: 2,780
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 13.7%
- Recovered: 1,586
- Active Cases: 1,241
- Deaths: 16
- Active Hospitalizations: 64
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 198