Unified Command Announcing 534 New COVID Cases Since Thursday

Unified Command confirms 534 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle and 159 recoveries since last reporting on Thursday, October 29. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

Exposure Type Community 18% Close Contact 26% Travel 0% Under Investigation 55%

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am 212 East 24th Street, former Kiddie Kampus pre-school building. Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Tuesdays & Fridays, 1pm-4pm; Call 308-630-2100 for other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients. Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-November 2, 2020