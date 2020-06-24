class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469114 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Announcing Nine New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday Evening

BY Unified Command | June 24, 2020
Unified Command confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Tuesday afternoon briefing. They are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Cheyenne Female in her 30’s Community Spread
Cheyenne Female in her 30’s Close Contact
Cheyenne Female in her 60’s Close Contact
Cheyenne Male in his teens Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30’s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30’s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 60’s Unknown
Scotts Bluff Male in his 30’s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 30’s Community Spread

Two cases reported as Dawes County on Monday are Sioux County cases and the following are updated case details:

  • Male in his 40’s, Community Spread
  • Female in her 50’s, Community Spread

Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Three cases from Scotts Bluff County have been deemed recovered bringing the total recoveries to 155.

March 2-June 23, 2020

  • Total Tests Conducted: 4,982
  • Positive: 252
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5%
  • Recovered: 155
  • Active Cases: 94
  • Active Hospitalizations: 6
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 29
  • Deaths: 3
    • Banner County: 1 case (recovered)
    • Box Butte County: 3 cases (recovered)
    • Cheyenne County: 19 cases (8 active, 11 recovered)
    • Dawes County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)
    • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
    • Kimball County: 10 cases (recovered)
    • Morrill County: 14 cases (4 active, 10 recovered)
    • Scotts Bluff County: 196 cases (78 active, 115 recovered, 3 deaths)
    • Sioux County: 3 cases (3 active)
