Unified Command Announcing Nine New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday Evening

Unified Command confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Tuesday afternoon briefing. They are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Cheyenne Female in her 30’s Community Spread Cheyenne Female in her 30’s Close Contact Cheyenne Female in her 60’s Close Contact Cheyenne Male in his teens Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 30’s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 30’s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 60’s Unknown Scotts Bluff Male in his 30’s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 30’s Community Spread

Two cases reported as Dawes County on Monday are Sioux County cases and the following are updated case details:

Male in his 40’s, Community Spread

Female in her 50’s, Community Spread

Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Three cases from Scotts Bluff County have been deemed recovered bringing the total recoveries to 155.

March 2-June 23, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 4,982

Positive: 252

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5%

Recovered: 155

Active Cases: 94

Active Hospitalizations: 6

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 29

Deaths: 3