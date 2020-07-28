Unified Command Announcing Zero New COVID-19 Cases

Unified Command has no cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle to report today. There are several tests pending and are awaiting results.

There are Eight new recoveries: one in Box Butte County, one in Morrill County, and six in Scotts Bluff County brings the total recoveries to 349.

March 2-July 28, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,393

Positive: 415

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.6%

Recovered: 349

Active Cases: 60

Active Hospitalizations: 4

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 6

Banner County: 2 cases (recovered) Box Butte County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered) Cheyenne County: 25 cases (3 active, 22 recovered) Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered) Deuel County: 1 case (recovered) Garden County: 4 cases (recovered) Kimball County: 17 cases (1 active, 16 recovered) Morrill County: 59 cases (4 active, 55 recovered) Scotts Bluff County: 278 cases (50 active, 222 recovered, 6 deaths) Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered) Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)



Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Testnebraska.com Collections are at 821 Morehead Street(Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)

Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Testnebraska.com

Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm Testnebraska.com This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.

Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance and Sidney!

Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

Beginning on August 3, Unified Command will be changing the way they report the confirmed cases. All of the information will still be available on our dashboard at www.pphd.org. In the briefings and the news releases they will be stating: