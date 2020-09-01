Unified Command: CDC Stats Bear Out COVID Impact on Those With Underlying Conditions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently made the following statement on their website: “For 6% of the deaths, COVID was the only cause mentioned.” For the other 94% of people that died of COVID, “individuals had an average of 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”

According to the CDC’s website as of August 31, 182,622 US people have died from COVID. COVID is still the third leading cause of death in the US. The information the CDC shared does not change anything, it is how the deaths are being interpreted.

The CDC has consistently stated that individuals with underlying health conditions are more likely to die from COVID. This is one of the facts that public health was aware of since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

60% of US adults have a chronic condition. Among those aged 65 and over, 80% have multiple chronic conditions. Minorities and low-income populations have more chronic conditions too. Many Americans have at least one chronic condition.

Death certificates have multiple lines and include the “immediate cause of death,” “sequentially conditions leading to the cause of death,” and “other significant conditions contributing to death.” It would be unusual that a chronic condition was not listed on a death certificate in the US given the health of our nation overall and how COVID impacts every organ system.

Unified Command confirms 11 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Friday, August 28. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 2 County Cases Exposure Type Scotts Bluff 2 Community Spread Adults: 9 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 2 Community Spread Dawes 1 Community Spread Dawes 2 Unknown Garden 1 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 2 Close Contact Sheridan 1 Community Spread

Unified Command confirms 30 more recoveries in the Panhandle:

Recovered: 30 County Total Dawes 15 Deuel 1 Garden 1 Morrill 2 Scotts Bluff 8 Sheridan 3

March 2-August 31, 2020