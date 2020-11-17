Unified Command Confirming Seven Additional COVID Deaths Tuesday Afternoon

Seven COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle reported, Panhandle total deaths 31

The following COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle are being reported:

Cheyenne County female in her 70s

Dawes County female in her 60s

Dawes County female in her 80s

Dawes County male in his 70s

Kimball County male in his 90s

Morrill County female in her 90s

Sheridan County female in her 60s

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of seven Panhandle residents. We wish their families and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Avoid the Three Cs:

Avoid Crowded Places – Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6-feet of distance from others Avoid Close Contact – Wear a mask over your nose and mouth or maintain 6-feet distance when you are spending more than 15 total minutes with people you don’t live with Avoid Confined Spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation



Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

The Panhandle COVID dashboard is updated weekdays at 4:30 pm MT and available at www.pphd.org. For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.