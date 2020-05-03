Unified Command Confirms 3 New Cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County

Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. All three cases are males, one in his 50’s and two in their 20’s, are close contacts of a previously positive case. The investigation is complete.

Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-May 3, 2020

Positive: 53

Recovered: 37