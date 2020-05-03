class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459062 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Confirms 3 New Cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County

BY Media Release | May 3, 2020
Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County.  All three cases are males, one in his 50’s and two in their 20’s, are close contacts of a previously positive case. The investigation is complete.

Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-May 3, 2020

Positive: 53

Recovered: 37

  • Box Butte County: 1 case
  • Cheyenne County: 7 cases
    • Four have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Kimball County: 10 Cases
    • 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Morrill County: 1 Case
    • One case has recovered and is out of isolation
  • Scotts Bluff County: 34 Cases
    • 22 have recovered and are out of isolation
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
