Unified Command Confirms 3 New Cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County

Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. All three cases are males, one in his 50’s and two in their 20’s, are close contacts of a previously positive case. The investigation is complete.
Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
March 2-May 3, 2020
Positive: 53
Recovered: 37
- Box Butte County: 1 case
- Cheyenne County: 7 cases
- Four have recovered and are out of isolation
- Kimball County: 10 Cases
- 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
- Morrill County: 1 Case
- One case has recovered and is out of isolation
- Scotts Bluff County: 34 Cases
- 22 have recovered and are out of isolation