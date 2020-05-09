Unified Command Confirms Five New COVID-19 Cases, First Dawes Co. Case

Unified Command confirms five new cases for COVID-19 in the Panhandle and the first positive case in Dawes County. The case details are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Dawes County Male in his 30s Close contact of a previously positive case Morrill County Male in his 70s Close contact of a previously positive case Morrill County Female in her 40s Close contact of a previously positive case Scotts Bluff County Male in his teens Close contact of a previously positive case Scotts Bluff County Female in her teens Close contact of a previously positive case

The investigation continues, all close contacts in these cases will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

There’s still time to sign up for free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing this weekend. Please use the following link: https://sugeni.us/cExR. Time slots are available 48 hours before the testing date. If you need assistance signing up, please call 308-262-5764.

It will be offered in the following locations:

Saturday, May 9 Sidney 8:30a-11a, 2103 Illinois Street: Old Wheatbelt Public Power District building Oshkosh 2:30p-5p, 115 West 1st Street: City building (South of old fire hall)

Sunday, May 10 Bridgeport 9a-11:30a, 705 M Street: 21st Century Training Center Alliance 2p-4:30p, 1621 E Kansas St: WNCC Powerline Construction & Maintenance Lab

Monday, May 11 Chadron 9a-11:30a, 355 E Norfolk Avenue: Dawes County Fairground Building Gordon 2p-4:30p, 1882 US Hwy 20: Gordon Airport (East of town)



March 2-May 8, 2020

Positive: 73

Recovered: 38

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 8 cases

Five have recovered and are out of isolation

Dawes County: 1 case

Kimball County: 10 Cases

10 have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 9 Cases

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Scotts Bluff County: 44 Cases

22 have recovered and are out of isolation