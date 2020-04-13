Unified Command: Latest Scotts Bluff Co. COVID-19 case Brings Panhandle Total to 27

Unified Command confirms a positive for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County, the case is a female in her 80s and is a close contact of a previously positive case. She has been self-quarantining in her home since March 31.

“We all must work together to stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected during this critical time,” said Paulette Schnell, Director, Scotts Bluff County Health Department.

Testing Results March 2-April 12, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 505

Positive: 27

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 2 cases

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Scotts Bluff County: 14 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .