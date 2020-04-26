Unified Command- No Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Dawes County

Unified Command has received verification there is no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dawes County. The state map will be corrected soon.
March 2-April 25, 2020
Positive: 44
Recovered: 26
All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.
What does this mean to you?
Stay Home
Stay Healthy
Stay Connected
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle.