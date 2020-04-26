Unified Command- No Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Dawes County

Unified Command has received verification there is no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dawes County. The state map will be corrected soon.

March 2-April 25, 2020

Positive: 44

Recovered: 26

• Box Butte County: 1 case

• Cheyenne County: 5 cases; 4 have recovered and are out of isolation

• Kimball County: 10 Cases; 10 have recovered and are out of isolation

• Morrill County: 1 Case

• Scotts Bluff County: 2 7 Cases; 12 have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.

What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

• Stay home whenever possible.

• Avoid gathering in any groups.

• Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

• Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

• Wash your hands

• Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

• Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

• Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.