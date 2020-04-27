Unified Command Reports One New COVID-19 Case in the Panhandle

Unified Command confirms one new case for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County.
Officials say the latest positive case is a woman in her 30’s and is a close contact of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Cases From March 2-April 27, 2020
Positive: 45
Recovered: 28
- Box Butte County: 1 case
- Cheyenne County: 6 cases
- 4 have recovered and are out of isolation
- Kimball County: 10 Cases
- 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
- Morrill County: 1 Case
- Scotts Bluff County: 27 Cases
- 14 have recovered and are out of isolation