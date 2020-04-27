Unified Command Reports One New COVID-19 Case in the Panhandle

Unified Command confirms one new case for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County.

Officials say the latest positive case is a woman in her 30’s and is a close contact of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Cases From March 2-April 27, 2020

Positive: 45

Recovered: 28