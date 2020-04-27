class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Reports One New COVID-19 Case in the Panhandle

BY Media Release | April 27, 2020
Unified Command confirms one new case for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County.

Officials say the latest positive case is a woman in her 30’s  and is a close contact of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Cases From March 2-April 27, 2020

Positive: 45

Recovered: 28

  • Box Butte County: 1 case
  • Cheyenne County: 6 cases
    • 4 have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Kimball County: 10 Cases
    • 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Morrill County: 1 Case
  • Scotts Bluff County: 27 Cases
    • 14 have recovered and are out of isolation
