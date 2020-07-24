Unified Command Reports Seven New Cases, Seven New Recoveries Thursday

Unified Command confirms seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Box Butte
|Female in her 60s
|Community Spread
|Cheyenne
|Female in her 60s
|Close Contact
|Cheyenne
|Female in her 80s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her teens
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 50s
|Close Contact
|Sheridan
|Female in her 80s
|Unknown
The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Seven new recoveries: one in Morrill County and six in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 325.
Testing opportunities for the week of July 20:
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Testnebraska.com
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
- Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
- Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
- Testnebraska.com
- This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.
- Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-July 23, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 7,092
- Positive: 404
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.6%
- Recovered: 325
- Active Cases: 74
- Active Hospitalizations: 2
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 38
- Deaths: 5
- Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
- Box Butte County: 9 cases (5 active, 4 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 24 cases (2 active, 22 recovered)
- Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 17 cases (2 active, 15 recovered)
- Morrill County: 56 cases (4 active, 52 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 272 cases (60 active, 207 recovered, 5 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)