Unified Command Reports Seven New Cases, Seven New Recoveries Thursday

Unified Command confirms seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:

County Demographics Exposure Type Box Butte Female in her 60s Community Spread Cheyenne Female in her 60s Close Contact Cheyenne Female in her 80s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 50s Close Contact Sheridan Female in her 80s Unknown

The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Seven new recoveries: one in Morrill County and six in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 325.

Testing opportunities for the week of July 20:

Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Testnebraska.com Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)

Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm Testnebraska.com This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.

Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!

Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-July 23, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,092

Positive: 404

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.6%

Recovered: 325

Active Cases: 74

Active Hospitalizations: 2

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 38

Deaths: 5