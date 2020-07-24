class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475198 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Unified Command Reports Seven New Cases, Seven New Recoveries Thursday

BY Unified Command | July 24, 2020
Unified Command confirms seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Box Butte Female in her 60s Community Spread
Cheyenne Female in her 60s Close Contact
Cheyenne Female in her 80s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 50s Close Contact
Sheridan Female in her 80s Unknown

 

The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Seven new recoveries: one in Morrill County and six in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 325.

Testing opportunities for the week of July 20:

  • Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
    • Testnebraska.com
    • Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
  • Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
  • Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
    • Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
  • Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
    • Testnebraska.com
    • This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.
  • Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!
  • Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-July 23, 2020

  • Total Tests Conducted: 7,092
  • Positive: 404
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.6%
  • Recovered: 325
  • Active Cases: 74
  • Active Hospitalizations:  2
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 38
  • Deaths: 5
  • Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
  • Box Butte County: 9 cases (5 active, 4 recovered)
  • Cheyenne County: 24 cases (2 active, 22 recovered)
  • Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
  • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Kimball County: 17 cases (2 active, 15 recovered)
  • Morrill County: 56 cases (4 active, 52 recovered)
  • Scotts Bluff County: 272 cases (60 active, 207 recovered, 5 deaths)
  • Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered)
  • Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)

 

