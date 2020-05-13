Unified Command: Scottsbluff Restaurant Owner Shares Details of COVID-19 Related Closure

One local restaurant is feeling the impact of the spread of coronavirus, as Taco Town in Scottsbluff closed their doors last Friday after being notified an employee tested positive for the virus.

During the Panhandle COVID Unified Command update, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell shared details from a Facebook post by restaurant owner Justin Dedic about the decision to close for nine days in an effort to protect both employees and their loyal customers.

In his post, Dedic noted while all safety precautions and guidelines have been strictly adhered to, “we unfortunately were reminded we can only control what happens inside our 4 walls. The employee had not been working since we were first informed they had been in close contact with a previous positive case or had shown any symptoms.”

Schnell says the closure was an example of how a gathering in one place where someone may have the virus at home or another business can impact many others. “It ripples out from that one place where there’s many people exposed, and then others can turn positive and that affects our workforce,” said Schnell. “You’ve seen a lot of our positives have been teens this last week, and they are a great workforce for us and it affects the whole community.”

Schnell says in the Taco Town case, any close contacts have already been informed following the trace investigation, and for customers who may have dined at the restaurant, they are not considered at risk of being a potential exposure.