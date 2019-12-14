Union Pacific Announces New Marketing and Sales Organizational Structure

Union Pacific this week announced a new Marketing and Sales organizational structure, consolidating its business groups from four to three: Bulk, Industrial and Premium. The changes are effective Jan. 1.

Bulk, formerly Agricultural Products, will add coal and petroleum coke products to its portfolio, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petroleum and sand products will shift to Union Pacific’s Industrial business. Coal, LPG, petroleum, petroleum coke and sand are part of the railroad’s current Energy business group.

“This new structure will allow us to better serve our customers while helping Union Pacific remain agile to market conditions,” said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales. “I am excited about the great work the entire Union Pacific team is doing to deliver safe, efficient and reliable service to our customers.”