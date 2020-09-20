Union Pacific Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief

Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program awarded $10.2 million in local grants to more than 930 nonprofit organizations across its 23-state system.

Grants are traditionally awarded in the company’s three philanthropic priority areas: safety, workforce development and community spaces; however, nearly $7 million in 2020 grants went to address needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances and anticipated community need, an additional $5 million in funding was added to the local grants program in 2020, bringing the total to $10.2 million. In an effort to expedite funding and address immediate needs, COVID-19 Relief Grants were awarded in waves with approximately 620 organizations receiving support. COVID-19 Relief Grants were used to address critical community needs associated with the pandemic, including general operating support.

“Every community was impacted by the pandemic in its own way, and the COVID-19 Relief Grants allowed nonprofit organizations to provide customized, essential services and, in some cases, keep the lights on,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation President. “At the same time, it’s important for us to continue supporting organizations that ensure the communities where our employees live and work remain safe and vibrant, while providing opportunities for family-supporting jobs.”

Local grants provide funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to local organizations across Union Pacific’s system. Recipients are selected through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

2020 Grants:

Nebraska: $1,657,000

Bellevue Fontenelle Forest

Boys Town Boys Town

Bridgeport Bridgeport Community Center Foundation Inc. *

Chappell Succeed Inc.

Columbus Columbus Area United Way Inc. *

Columbus Columbus Community Hospital Foundation *

Cozad Cozad Development Foundation

Fremont Digg Site Productions

Fremont Fremont Nebraska Area Community Foundation *

Gering Legacy of the Plains

Grand Island Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

Grand Island Hall County Historical Society Inc.

Grand Island Junior Achievement of Lincoln Inc. *

Gretna Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy Inc. *

Hastings United Way of South Central Nebraska Inc. *

Hastings Hastings Literacy Program Inc. *

Kearney Crane River Theater Company Inc.

Kearney United Way of the Kearney Area *

Kearney Buffalo County Community Health Partners Inc. *

LaVista TeamMates Mentoring Program *

Lexington Lexington Area United Way *

Lincoln Celebrating Nebraska Statehood Inc. *

Lincoln Nebraska Children and Families Foundation *

Lincoln Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska Inc. *

Lincoln Celebrating Nebraska Statehood Inc.

Lodgepole Lodgepole Depot Museum Inc.

Nebraska City Kregel Windmill Factory Museum

North Platte North Platte Community Playhouse Inc.

North Platte Mid-Plains United Way Inc. *

North Platte Mid-Plains United Way Inc. *

North Platte Rape/Domestic Abuse Program

Omaha City Sprouts *

Omaha Film Streams *

Omaha Great Plains Black History Museum

Omaha Joslyn Art Museum *

Omaha Lauritzen Gardens *

Omaha Omaha Childrens Museum Inc. *

Omaha Omaha Community Playhouse *

Omaha Omaha Performing Arts Society *

Omaha Opera Omaha Inc. *

Omaha River City Mixed Chorus

Omaha Spark

Omaha The Durham Museum *

Omaha American Foundation for Suicide Prevention *

Omaha American Heart Association *

Omaha American National Red Cross *

Omaha Boy Scouts of America, Mid-America Council *

Omaha Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands Inc. *

Omaha Casa For Douglas County *

Omaha Charles Drew Health Center Inc.*

Omaha Childrens Hospital & Medical Center Foundation *

Omaha City of Omaha Public Library Foundation *

Omaha Completely KIDS *

Omaha FitGirl Inc. *

Omaha Foodbank for the Heartland *

Omaha Grief’s Journey *

Omaha Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. *

Omaha Intercultural Senior Center *

Omaha JDRF International *

Omaha Kids Can Community Center *

Omaha Lutheran Family Services *

Omaha Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless *

Omaha Nebraska Humane Society *

Omaha Nebraska Shakespeare Festival Inc.

Omaha NorthStar Foundation *

Omaha Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance *

Omaha Omaha Street School Inc. *

Omaha Omaha Theater Company *

Omaha Partnership 4 Kids *

Omaha Salvation Army Western Division *

Omaha Seventy Five North Revitalization Corporation *

Omaha St Vincent De Paul Society District Council (SVDP) *

Omaha The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter *

Omaha The Simple Foundation

Omaha Together Inc. of Metropolitan Omaha *

Omaha United Way of the Midlands

Omaha Whispering Roots *

Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement *

Omaha Caroles House Of Hope Inc. *

Omaha Child Saving Institute Inc.

Omaha Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands *

Omaha Firefighter and Police Appreciation Foundation *

Omaha Heartland Family Service *

Omaha YMCA of Greater Omaha *

Omaha 100 Black Men of Omaha Inc. *

Omaha Applied Information Management Institute *

Omaha Avenue Scholars Foundation *

Omaha Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands *

Omaha College Possible *

Omaha Girls Incorporated of Omaha *

Omaha Latino Center of the Midlands *

Omaha Omaha Home for Boys *

Omaha OneWorld Community Health Centers Inc. *

Omaha Rise Academy *

Omaha Urban League of Nebraska Inc. *

Oshkosh Oshkosh Water Tower

Scottsbluff Friends of the Midwest Theater

Scottsbluff West Nebraska Arts Center

Scottsbluff United Way of Western Nebraska

Sidney Cheyenne County Casa *

South Sioux City Heartland Counseling Services *

South Sioux City Haven House Family Services Center *

Winnebago St Augustine Indian Mission School *

Wood River Wood River Vision 2020