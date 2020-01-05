United seeks use of 24 more gates after Denver expansion

The biggest carrier at Denver International Airport seeks to use an additional 24 gates, including 13 being added as part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.

United Airlines wants to use 12 new gates and 11 existing ones on Concourse A. The airline also seeks a new gate on Concourse B as soon as this year.

The airline currently leases 66 gates on Concourse B, 11 on Concourse A and one on Concourse C.

Some smaller gates would be converted for use by larger aircraft.

The airport has asked the Denver City Council to approve a lease amendment to include the additional gates.