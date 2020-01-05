class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431135 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

United seeks use of 24 more gates after Denver expansion

BY Associated Press | January 5, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
United seeks use of 24 more gates after Denver expansion
MGN/United Airlines

The biggest carrier at Denver International Airport seeks to use an additional 24 gates, including 13 being added as part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.

United Airlines wants to use 12 new gates and 11 existing ones on Concourse A. The airline also seeks a new gate on Concourse B as soon as this year.

The airline currently leases 66 gates on Concourse B, 11 on Concourse A and one on Concourse C.

Some smaller gates would be converted for use by larger aircraft.

The airport has asked the Denver City Council to approve a lease amendment to include the additional gates.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments