United Way Announces 3rd Round of Community Compassion Fund Grants

United Way of Western Nebraska has received over $25,000 in donations to their Community Compassion Fund to directly assist with COVID-19 related needs. Today it was announced that Community Table in Alliance is the newest grant recipient from the fund and received a grant to assist with the increasing number of meals they are serving.

Previous grant recipients from the fund include:

Alliance Senior Center for their Feed a Hungry Senior program

Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen for their meal program

Northwest Community Action Partnership was given grant funds for their food pantries in Alliance and Chadron

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska received a grant for rent and utility assistance for their clients in Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne Counties

First Christian Church received funding for their food pantry

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center received funding for their food boxes.

United Way of Western Nebraska established the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund in April to provide nonprofit organizations in our service area with flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on our community or other publicly declared crisis, including immediate basic needs, gaps in service, and operational challenges. Preference is given to the provision of direct services.

An Ad Hoc Advisory Committee with community leaders from Alliance, Chadron and the Scottsbluff area work with United Way to advise on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the community. The committee has administered grants from the fund in phases to help address immediate needs and short-term and longer-term impacts of the outbreak and recovery.

Grants are released on a rolling basis as the situation unfolds with resources moving quickly to adapt to evolving community needs. The process overall is dependent upon available dollars. Funds are currently available for basic food needs. Non-profits in our service area should apply for funding at www.uwwn.org under the Emergency Resources tab. The goal is to notify applicants of granting decisions as expeditiously as possible.

At this time, United Way is shifting their focus from the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund to the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive and is now accepting donations to be used to purchase school supplies for area children. In lieu of traditional donations of crayons, markers, pencils and other supplies, United Way is only accepting monetary donations to ensure that the event is low contact during this time. For more information visit uwwn.org/bus or call United Way at 308-635-2522.