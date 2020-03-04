United Way Campaign Goal Surpassed by Over $58k

The United Way of Western Nebraska wrapped up their 2019-2020 campaign Wednesday morning with the announcement of the final totals for the campaign.

Campaign co-chair Jason Rogers credited the community for coming together to help them smash their campaign goal. Rogers said they were pleased to announce that the goal for the campaign was $308,000, and through the efforts of everyone, they were able to raise a grand total of $366,315.

Outgoing board president Doug Mader praised the community for coming together to push them well beyond their goal. Mader said this community for a long long time has proven time and again how generous it is. He said raising that much money takes a lot of people to make that happen, and said the community stepped up.

The money raised will help fund 15 local programs that provide services to families in need.

Also during the media conference Wednesday morning, Doug Kautz was introduced as the incoming president for the organization. And Jill Allen will be taking over duties as Special Events Coordinator.