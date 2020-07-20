United Way Fundraiser Kicks Off Today, Modifications for 2020 Duck Dash Event

United Way of Western Nebraska will be hosting their 23rd Annual Duck event presented by TEAM Auto Center on September 12th.

Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News they had to make some changes early on based on uncertainties about COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re calling it the Rubber Duck Draw because we will not be floating any ducks down the river this year,” explains Black. “Because we work with the Gaming Commission, we had to set things and get the duck permits and brochures to print and ready to go very early on. So we had to make a lot of decisions when there was still a lot of uncertainty.”

Ducks officially went on sale today, and can be purchased at TEAM Auto Center, First State Bank, Scottsbluff’s Main Street Market, Regional West Gift Shop and at the United Way Office on Broadway.

Black says the event will be a fun, family friendly festival with games, food and music at the 18th Street downtown Plaza starting at 9 a.m. September 12th with ducks being drawn at 10:30 a.m.

First prize this year is a 2020 Toyota RAV4 donated by TEAM Auto Center, second place prize is a 2020 Honda Pioneer 500 Side-by-side donated in part by Sandberg Honda, and 28 more amazing prizes.